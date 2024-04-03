Minister Al-Mutairi: Media Ctr. For '24 Elections Reflects Professionalism, Transparency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mubarak Al-Enezi

KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA) -- The media center for the 2024 National Assembly elections reflected the Information Ministry's keenness on professionalism and transparency in covering Kuwaiti democracy, said Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

The minister's statement to KUNA came at the opening of the media center late Tuesday to cover the elections due April 4, Thursday.

The center serves media coverage for media personnel from Kuwait and abroad.

Minister Al-Mutairi stressed the opening of the center reflected the ministry's constant professionalism and keenness on covering the upcoming democratic process.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Information was eager to host media personnel from across the globe to showcase Kuwait's commitment to transparency and freedom of speech.

On his part, undersecretary for external media at the Information Ministry Bader Al-Tararwah said that the ministry was leading the efforts to provide comprehensive and multi-language coverage of elections.

The media center is fully equipped with necessary tools to some 57 media personnel and journalists from global outlets to cover the coveted event, affirmed the official, indicating that field trips to polling stations would be organized for the personnel to get a closer look into the inner workings of the elections.

The center itself would provide coverage to the event as part of Kuwait's commitment to transparency, he concluded. (end) mdm