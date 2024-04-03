Academic, Diplomat Commend Kuwait's Steeped Parliamentary Legacy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has a steeped parliamentary legacy that is considered one of the oldest in the region, said an academic and diplomat.

Speaking to KUNA, the two commended the history of democracy in Kuwait, which prior to the independence of the country in 1961, was alive and well and continues to sparkle and shine until this day and age.

Professor of Political Science at Kuwait University (KU) Dr. Issa Al-Ameeri said that the Kuwaiti leadership had always encouraged democracy in the country, knowing it was the nucleus of progress and development for any nation.

The keenness of the leadership in including the people in the decision-making process crystalized in the era of the late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah when the constitution was written and therein were articles that boosted freedoms, equality, and social justice, he reiterated.

In January of 1962, the Constituent Assembly was elected to write the Kuwaiti constitution, revealed Dr. Al-Ameeri who added that the most coveted document in Kuwaiti democracy was ratified on November 3, 1962.

The first elections in Kuwait were held on January 23, 1963, pointed out Al-Ameeri, deeming that as the kick-starting event of the history of National Assembly elections.

The parliament since inception was guaranteed through the constitution to deliver the voice of people concerning matters important to the people of the country, affirmed the academy.

He noted that Kuwaiti democracy was very unique in the Gulf and Arab region, setting an example of cooperation between leadership and their people.

The academic touched on the history of democracy in Kuwait, saying that in the 1930s there was an election to establish the municipal council, noting that such entity continued to exist until 1963.

On hopes for the upcoming 2024 National Assembly elections on April 4, Thursday, he expressed wishes that people would vote for MPs that were keen on the development of Kuwait in line with the leadership's guidelines and plans.

While the point of view of Kuwaitis is well regarded and important, those looking from the outside might provide a different perspective on the democratic process in Kuwait.

Dean of the diplomatic corps and Tajikistan's Ambassador to Kuwait Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda commended the Kuwaiti leadership's supervisory role in Kuwaiti democracy, saying that the will of the people of Kuwait was highly regarded.

The Kuwaiti constitution is also unique in its approach and it ensures the right of the Kuwaiti people and their aspirations and dreams, he added.

The diplomat commended the Kuwaiti democratic process, calling it unique and steeped in history.

He also stressed the importance of the upcoming elections, saying that it was vital to bring upon a National Assembly that meets the desires and ambitions of the people. (end)

