Farooq Abdullah Won't Contest LS Polls Due To Health Reasons: Omar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Conference president and sitting MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah would not contest the Lok Sabha polls owing to his heath, the party said on Wednesday.
The announcement was made by his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah at a party function in Rawalpora on the outskirts of the city here.ADVERTISEMENT
“He (Farooq Abdullah) has taken permission from (party's general secretary) (Ali Mohammad) Sagar and other party members to not contest the polls this time because of his health,” Omar Abdullah said.
He said it is now the party's responsibility to field the best candidate from the constituency with the hope that the voters would help him succeed so that he becomes a voice of the people in Delhi.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also NC Left Us With No Option Other Than To Contest All LS Seats In Kashmir: Mehbooba Azad Decides To Contest From Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN03042024000215011059ID1108052883
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.