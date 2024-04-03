Donald Trump offers USD175M guarantee to avoid asset seizure

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump has taken steps to safeguard his assets by submitting a USD175 million guarantee before the US judiciary, as revealed in a published judicial document. This move aims to prevent the potential confiscation of his assets after he was ordered to pay a hefty fine of USD454 million on charges of financial fraud. The guarantee, provided by an insurance company, serves as a deposit and is a requirement in the civil case for which Trump has filed an appeal.



Facing mounting legal challenges, Trump, who is currently nominated to return to the White House, had until Thursday to submit the USD175 million guarantee. This legal maneuver comes amidst a complex legal landscape for the former president, who is set to stand trial on criminal charges starting April 15. The case pertains to allegations of hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign, marking a historic precedent for a former American president.



In a recent development, a New York Court of Appeals eased the financial burden on Trump by reducing the bail amount to USD175 million. Trump, acknowledging the court's decision, committed to depositing the required amount promptly, within a timeframe of 10 days. This action underscores Trump's efforts to navigate the legal proceedings and mitigate potential financial repercussions.



Earlier in February, Trump, along with his two sons, Eric and Don Jr., was ordered to pay a fine of USD454 million following allegations of financial fraud related to their real estate empire, the Trump Organization. The ongoing legal battles have cast a shadow over Trump's political ambitions and business ventures, highlighting the complexities and consequences of his past actions in the realm of finance and governance.

