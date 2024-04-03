Vinfast Officially Opens First Dealer Store In Indonesia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Located in Depok City, west of Jakarta, PT Gallerie Setia Utama's VinFast store boasts a modern and luxurious design, offering customers a classy and convenient experience. Initially, the store will showcase two of VinFast's smart electric vehicles, the VF 5 and VF e34, while also providing professional consulting, sales, and customer care services.

In addition to partnering with PT Gallerie Setia Utama, VinFast plans to significantly expand its electric vehicle distribution network across major cities in Indonesia throughout 2024. This aims to meet the increasing customer demand for electric vehicles.







Mr. Nguy?n Ng?c Ch?c, Deputy CEO of VinFast Indonesia, said: 'With the opening of the first VinFast dealership in Indonesia, we proudly take another significant step in the journey of bringing high-quality electric vehicles and exceptional after-sales service to consumers in the market. The VF 5 and VF e34, featuring modern designs tailored to local tastes, promise to become pioneering ambassadors, paving the way for VinFast's future models and contributing to the advancement of the electric vehicle industry in Indonesia.'

Mr. Yance, CEO of PT Gallerie Setia Utama , said: 'We are very pleased to be the first company to operate a VinFast dealer store in Indonesia. With a team of professional, enthusiastic staff and a modern infrastructure system, PT Gallerie Setia Utama is committed to providing customers with the best possible experience when buying and using VinFast electric vehicles.'

On March 28th, 2024, VinFast announced the launch of its VF e34 model in Indonesia at a price of 315,000,000 IDR (battery not included), along with a unique battery subscription policy aimed at reducing the cost of EV ownership and increasing accessibility for users.

VinFast's exceptional after-sales policies ensure peace of mind for Indonesian customers who choose a VinFast electric vehicle. The Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer offers a 10-year warranty on the VF e34, along with complimentary battery maintenance and free replacement if capacity drops below 70%.

VinFast also prioritizes building a convenient charging network for Indonesian customers. The company's founder recently announced the establishment of V-GREEN Global Charging Station Development Company, aiming to expand stations in key markets worldwide, including Indonesia.

In addition to key markets such as the United States, Canada, and Europe, VinFast is actively expanding into neighboring countries in Asia such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa. Outside of Vietnam, VinFast is also accelerating the construction of EV manufacturing plants in the United States, India, and will establish a plant in Indonesia.

About VinFast

VinFast a member of Vingroup envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at:







