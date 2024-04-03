Dollar maintains robust position amid Fed rate cut speculation

(MENAFN) The US dollar continued to hover near its highest levels in four and a half months against major currencies on Tuesday, as market sentiment shifted regarding the timing of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut this year. Amid declining expectations of imminent monetary policy adjustments by the US central bank, the dollar surged to its highest level against the euro in six weeks and remained close to achieving similar gains against the British pound. This momentum was bolstered by unexpected expansion in the US manufacturing sector, reported on Monday, marking the first growth since September 2022.



However, the dollar's upward trajectory against the yen was tempered by anticipations of intervention by Japanese authorities, despite the increase in long-term US Treasury bond yields to their highest level in two weeks. Notably, the US interest rate futures market, as indicated by CME's Fed Watch tool, now anticipates a 61.3 percent probability of an interest rate cut in June, down from approximately 70.1 percent just a week ago.



Richard Franulovich, head of currency strategy at Westpac, emphasized the contrast between robust US economic growth and the reduced likelihood of a Fed rate cut compared to sluggish growth in other major currencies. He suggested that any declines in the dollar index should be viewed as opportunities for buying, underscoring the currency's resilience in the face of shifting market dynamics.



The dollar index, which gauges the performance of the currency against a basket of six major currencies, experienced a slight uptick of 0.05 percent to 105.05. Earlier in the session, it reached 105.07, matching its highest level recorded on Monday. As speculation on Fed policy continues to influence currency markets, the dollar's strength reflects investor confidence in the US economy's recovery and resilience amidst global economic uncertainties.

