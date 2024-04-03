Splash Into The Fun: Unforgettable Songkran Experiences Await At OZO Hotels, Thailand

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2024 - OZO Hotels invites guests to splash into the jubilant spirit of Songkran, immersing themselves in Thailand's beloved cultural extravaganza brimming with exhilarating water-filled festivities. Songkran, also referred to as the Thai New Year, stands as one of Thailand's most revered festivals, symbolising fresh beginnings and community bonds. Traditionally observed from 13th 15th April, it heralds the commencement of the Thai lunar calendar.







At the heart of Songkran festivities lies the exuberant water fights, where locals and visitors joyously drench each other as a form of cleansing and renewal. The spirit of the festival permeates across the nation, fostering unity and merriment. Originally centred around the gentle sprinkling of water infused with blessings for prosperity, Songkran's origins were more serene. Over time, this tradition has metamorphosed into the spirited water battles witnessed today, yet the essence of communal joy and spiritual rejuvenation remains unchanged, whilst also being a great way to cool down and beat the heat of the balmy Thai temperatures.

OZO is the fun and playful hotel brand, with properties in popular spots in Thailand: Pattaya, Phuket and Koh Samui. To arrive at OZO is to unpack good vibes and enjoy the excitement of the destination, meaning there's nowhere better to embark on an unforgettable Songkran experience. From exhilarating water fights with all the staff and guests getting involved, to nights filled with endless festivities and dining experiences, Songkran is the ultimate memory-making adventure. Local temples also offer blessings for those looking to experience more of the serenity side of the tradition.

After a long day of merriment, guests can step inside their cosy, welcoming room to discover functional design, practical layouts, space to reunite and play, and sleep-inducing beds to ensure a deep slumber. Guests will wake revitalised for the next day, wherever that may take them.

OZO North Pattaya:

OZO North Pattaya offers modern and stylish accommodation nestled in the heart of Pattaya, with easy access to the beach, shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. With comfortable rooms, vibrant dining options, and thoughtful amenities, OZO Pattaya ensures a memorable stay for every guest. Ensuring the water fun is present throughout Songkran and beyond, OZO Pattaya features a large pool and thrilling slide. In celebrations of Songkran, OZO North Pattaya is hosting a 'Songkran Grill & Chill Buffet' evening on 13th and 14th April, featuring a fun and flavoursome of buffet with mouth-watering delights including fresh seafood. The buffet starts from 16 per person. Prices in April 2024 start from 45 per room, per night on a bed and breakfast basis, based on two sharing a room. Book online and stay before 30th September 2024 to receive a 15% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages. To book and for more information visit:

OZO Phuket:

Situated just a 5-minute walk from Kata Beach, OZO Phuket offers 255 guest rooms and suites designed for ultimate comfort and restful nights. The resort features two outdoor pools, including a dedicated children's pool, and an EAT restaurant serving delicious cuisine. Its prime location near Kata Beach and the vibrant night market provides easy access to nearby attractions, making it an ideal choice for families seeking a beachfront retreat with ample amenities. Prices in April 2024 start from 80 per room, per night on a bed and breakfast basis, based on two sharing a room. To book and for more information visit:

OZO Chaweng Samui:

Located along Chaweng Beach Road, the beachfront resort offers proximity to both the vibrant energy of the town and the tranquillity of the beach. Just a 15-minute drive from Samui International Airport and a leisurely stroll to central Chaweng, guests find themselves perfectly situated for exploration. With a fun outdoor pool catering to both adults and kids, a fitness centre, and two restaurants, the resort provides an ideal balance of convenience and relaxation. Prices in April 2024 start from 58 per room, per night on a bed and breakfast basis, based on two sharing a room. Book online and stay before 31st December 2024 to receive a 10% discount. To book and for more information visit:

ONYX Hospitality Group