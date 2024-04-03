29 Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Fire During Renovation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A fire broke out at an Istanbul nightclub while renovations were underway, trapping workers and employees inside. At least 29 people lost their lives in the incident, according to officials and reports.

Local authorities in Turkey have announced that at least 29 workers lost their lives during the reconstruction of a nightclub building in Istanbul.

Turkish media reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, April 2nd, in a 16-story building in the Besiktas area of Istanbul.

So far, the cause of this fire has not been determined, but the Turkish Ministry of Justice and Interior have announced the start of investigations into the occurrence of this fire.

The mayor of Istanbul also emphasized that this fire occurred on the first and second floors of this building during the reconstruction of a nightclub.

According to him, this nightclub had not obtained the necessary permits for building repairs.

According to reports, the condition of seven of the injured in this incident is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Minister of Justice, said on his social media platform X that so far, five people, including three from the nightclub and one responsible for the workers, have been arrested in connection with this fire.

