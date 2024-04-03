Reach Out To First-Time Voters: PM Modi Tells Booth Heads

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, asked booth heads to reach out to first-time voters and tell them about the corruption and lack of development during the previous governments.

“Those who are first-time voters today would have been children ten years ago and they would not be-knowing about the lack of performance of the previous government. You must reach out to them and tell them about the misdeeds of the previous regimes,” PM Modi said in a virtual interaction with booth heads and workers of 10 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats which go to the polls in the third phase through NaMo application. These include Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Aonla, Etah, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, and Mainpuri.

The Prime Minister spoke to booth heads in Etah, Agra, Hathras and Bareilly and asked them to turn BJP supporters into canvassers. He interacted with the workers through NaMo app at 22,648 booths of these Lok Sabha seats.

“You should tell farmers that the money in their account is being sent by Modi. Most of them do not check their passbooks and are not even aware that money is coming into their accounts,” PM Modi said.

He further asked booth head Hemlata Chauhan of Agra to ensure that women voters are not misled by opposition propaganda and cast their votes on priority.“Our resolve is to add 370 votes per booth and you should reach out to women and first-time voters,” he said.

The Prime Minister also asked booth heads to take advantage of the experience of veteran leaders and involve them in motivating voters.

In his 44-minute interaction, the Prime Minister asked booth heads and workers to go beyond distributing pamphlets and make brief visits to villages.

“When you visit a home, spend time there and make small talk before putting your point across. Those who have not benefitted from our schemes, tell them about Modi's guarantee that they will also get the benefits,” he said.