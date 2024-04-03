Putin commands crackdown on unlawful immigration

(MENAFN) During a meeting with senior officials from the Interior Ministry, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued directives to intensify efforts in combating illegal immigration and organized crime within the country. Putin emphasized the connection between unauthorized migration and the proliferation of extremism and criminal activities, urging law enforcement agencies to prioritize ensuring public order and suppressing illegal migration.



In his address to the officials, Putin highlighted the transnational nature of criminal groups, which often collaborate with foreign intelligence services and international extremist organizations. These groups are implicated in various illicit activities, including human trafficking, drug smuggling, financial crimes, and cybercrimes. Putin underscored the need for modern digital databases containing biometric data to effectively tackle illegal migration.



The meeting with the Interior Ministry followed the tragic Crocus City Hall massacre on March 22, where a significant number of casualties were reported. Putin expressed determination to apprehend the masterminds behind the terrorist attack, emphasizing the ongoing efforts of Russian security agencies in this regard.



In connection with the massacre, authorities have made significant progress in the investigation, with the arrest of 12 suspects, including four individuals directly involved in the shooting. These suspects, identified as Tajikistani nationals, attempted to flee the scene by car but were apprehended by law enforcement.

