Israeli high-tech startups maintain investment momentum despite conflict

(MENAFN) Startup Nation Central, a non-profit organization, revealed in a report that Israeli startups operating in the high-tech sector continue to attract investment, albeit at a slightly slower pace, amid the ongoing conflict. Since the outbreak of hostilities following Hamas' attack on Israel in October, these startups have secured a total of USD3.1 billion in funding through 220 rounds of private investments, with a significant portion directed towards security technology companies.



The largest financing round during this period was led by Next Insurance, which raised USD265 million from two foreign venture capital firms. Comparatively, in the six months preceding the conflict, Israeli startups amassed USD4.3 billion in funding across 330 rounds, showcasing the resilience and attractiveness of the country's technology sector to investors.



Despite facing challenges such as a decline in the workforce due to military service obligations—approximately 15 percent of technology workers were called up—the Israeli technology ecosystem remains robust. However, there are still gaps in financing for smaller startup ventures, posing a challenge for their growth and sustainability.



Avi Hasson, CEO of Startup Nation Central, expressed confidence in the resilience of the Israeli technology sector, citing attractive valuations and significant growth potential. He anticipates a new wave of innovation and opportunities for the sector post-war, underscoring the enduring strength and adaptability of Israel's high-tech ecosystem amidst challenging circumstances.

