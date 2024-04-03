Israel's attack on Iranian generals condemned by Moscow

(MENAFN) Russia has issued a stern condemnation of Israel following an airstrike that targeted and destroyed the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday evening. The attack resulted in casualties, including several Iranian diplomats and seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two generals – Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi. In response to the incident, Tehran has pledged to retaliate against those responsible for the deaths of its diplomats and military personnel.



The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement on Monday expressing its disapproval of any assault on diplomatic missions, emphasizing their protection under international conventions such as the Vienna conventions on diplomatic and consular relations. The ministry highlighted the inherent risks to Syrian civilians posed by the bombing of the consulate, situated within a residential area. Additionally, Russia called upon all responsible members of the international community to provide clear positions and legal assessments of the airstrike, cautioning that such actions by Israel could lead to significant escalation in the region.



While Israel has maintained its standard practice of neither confirming nor denying such operations, Israeli officials have previously acknowledged targeting Iran-linked forces in Syria through numerous raids over the years. The White House refrained from immediate commentary on the strike, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre indicating that the United States was investigating the situation. A national security spokesperson, as reported by Axios, reiterated that the United States had no involvement in the strike and was not aware of it beforehand, and this stance was communicated directly to Iran by Washington.

