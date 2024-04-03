Kiev loses no less than 80,000 troops since January

(MENAFN) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu asserted on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have suffered significant losses, with more than 80,000 troops killed since the beginning of the year. Shoigu emphasized the ongoing efforts of the Russian military to diminish "the enemy’s combat potential," citing the destruction of over 14,000 pieces of military hardware, including 1,200 tanks and armored vehicles, since January.



During a conference call with Russia's military leadership, Shoigu highlighted the territorial gains made by Russian forces, stating that approximately 403 square kilometers of new territories have been liberated from Ukrainian control. Despite Kiev's military setbacks, Shoigu accused the Ukrainian leadership of attempting to portray resilience to its Western allies, alleging that Ukraine has resorted to tactics such as terrorism and long-range strikes on Russian territories, targeting civilian populations.



In response to what Shoigu termed as Ukrainian aggression, he stated that the Russian armed forces have undertaken asymmetric measures. Notably, in March alone, Russia conducted 190 group strikes and two massive assaults on Ukraine, utilizing precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles to target military and energy infrastructure facilities.



The assertions made by Shoigu follow previous reports from the Russian Defense Ministry, which claimed a total loss of 444,000 Ukrainian military personnel since the conflict began in February 2022, including 166,000 during a failed summer counteroffensive in the previous year.



However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky contested these figures in February, stating that only 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the conflict's onset, without disclosing the number of injuries or missing personnel.

