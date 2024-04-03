RFK Jr. declares Biden as threat to democracy

(MENAFN) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a presidential candidate for the upcoming 2024 election, has voiced concerns over President Joe Biden's perceived threat to democracy, suggesting that Biden's actions could be more detrimental than those of former President Donald Trump. Kennedy Jr. pointed to instances of social media censorship during Biden's tenure, alleging that federal agencies were mobilized to stifle political opponents, thereby infringing upon the First Amendment rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution.



In a recent interview on CNN, Kennedy Jr. highlighted his own experiences of being blocked on social media platforms, attributing the censorship to pressure exerted by the White House. He argued that such actions constitute a dangerous precedent, as they undermine the fundamental principles of free speech and political expression enshrined in the First Amendment.



When pressed to compare the perceived threats posed by Biden and Trump to democracy, Kennedy Jr. refrained from directly answering but emphasized the significance of safeguarding the First Amendment. He contended that Biden's utilization of federal agencies to censor political speech represents an unprecedented assault on democratic values, surpassing any alleged misconduct by Trump, including his role in the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.



Kennedy Jr.'s concerns about censorship extend beyond his own experiences, as he highlighted broader implications for political discourse and democratic norms in the United States. His remarks underscore growing apprehensions about the erosion of civil liberties and the abuse of executive power in the context of contemporary political dynamics.



The suspension of Kennedy Jr.'s Instagram page in 2021, followed by its reinstatement in 2022, serves as a tangible example of the challenges posed by social media censorship and the intersection of technology, politics, and freedom of expression.



As Kennedy Jr. continues to campaign for the presidency, his critique of Biden's approach to governance and commitment to upholding democratic principles is likely to resonate with segments of the electorate concerned about the erosion of civil liberties and democratic norms in the United States.

