(MENAFN) The Biden administration is facing scrutiny over allegations that it is utilizing religious nonprofit organizations to facilitate the influx of illegal immigrants into the United States. At a time when millions of Americans struggle with homelessness and lack of access to medical care, concerns have been raised about the prioritization of resources towards undocumented migrants from Latin America and Mexico.



According to reports, the United States State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have been allocating taxpayer funds to religious NGOs under the guise of the United Nations-led Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP). These funds are purportedly being used to offer incentives, such as cash debit cards, food, clothing, medical treatment, and shelter, to migrants in 17 Latin American nations and Mexico, with the aim of encouraging illegal border crossings into the United States.



One notable example is the Catholic Church, which, despite its sizable membership in the United States, has been accused of diverting funds away from domestic initiatives to support illegal immigration. With approximately 25 percent of the United States population identifying as Catholic, concerns have been raised about the allocation of resources towards facilitating undocumented migration rather than addressing the needs of American citizens.



Critics argue that the Biden administration's approach prioritizes the interests of illegal immigrants over those of American citizens, exacerbating existing challenges such as homelessness and inadequate access to healthcare. The use of taxpayer money to fund initiatives aimed at facilitating illegal border crossings has reignited debates over immigration policy and the role of religious organizations in shaping migration patterns.



As calls for transparency and accountability grow louder, the Biden administration faces mounting pressure to address concerns surrounding its handling of immigration issues and the utilization of taxpayer funds. The controversy underscores the complexities of immigration policy and the delicate balance between humanitarian assistance and national interests.

MENAFN03042024000045015687ID1108052830