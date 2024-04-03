Rebellions break out following mayoral vote in Turkey

(MENAFN) Turkish cities were plunged into chaos on Tuesday night as riots erupted in response to the authorities' decision to invalidate the electoral victory of Kurdish politician Abdullah Zeydan in a mayoral election. The controversy stems from Zeydan's win in the ballot to serve as mayor of Van, an eastern city in Turkey, followed by the local electoral board's subsequent disqualification, citing his past criminal conviction for alleged ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.



Zeydan's victory and subsequent disqualification have reignited tensions between Kurdish communities and the Turkish government. In 2016, Zeydan was sentenced to prison on charges of "abetting" and "propagandizing" for the PKK, although he was released in 2022. Despite his release, prosecutors argue that his three-year ban on running for office has not yet expired, rendering him ineligible to serve as mayor.



The disqualification of Zeydan by the local electoral board has been denounced by his pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) as a "political coup." In response, Zeydan's supporters took to the streets, engaging in clashes with law enforcement officers.



Reports indicate that protesters launched fireworks, hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at police, while some erected barricades and set them ablaze.



The unrest spread beyond Van, with disturbances reported in other eastern cities as well as in Adana in the south and Izmir on the Aegean coast. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that 89 individuals had been detained in multiple cities in connection with the riots.



The turmoil comes against the backdrop of a shifting political landscape in Turkey, following the March 31 municipal elections which saw significant losses for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party. The victories of challengers from the Republican People's Party (CHP) in Istanbul and Ankara signal a growing opposition movement against Erdogan's government, further exacerbating tensions within the country.

