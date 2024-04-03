Leader Biden talks over TikTok ownership concerns with Chinese leader

(MENAFN) In a recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden conveyed the United States' desire to alter the ownership structure of the popular social media platform TikTok. This discussion comes amidst ongoing deliberations in Congress regarding potential measures to ban the application unless it undergoes a separation from its Chinese owners.



John Kirby, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, informed reporters that during the phone call between the two leaders, President Biden reiterated concerns regarding the ownership of TikTok. Kirby emphasized that Biden clarified to President Xi that the issue does not revolve around banning the application outright but rather centers on the US interest in divestment. This divestment aims to safeguard national security interests and protect the data privacy of the American people.



The concerns surrounding TikTok stem from Western officials' apprehensions about its popularity among young users, with some viewing it as being affiliated with Beijing and potentially serving as a tool for disseminating Chinese propaganda. However, both the company and Chinese authorities have consistently denied these allegations.



Last month, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill that would compel TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, under the threat of being banned in the United States. President Biden has voiced support for this legislative effort, despite his campaign's prior use of TikTok as a platform to engage with young voters.



The conversation between President Biden and President Xi Jinping underscores the complexity of the geopolitical tensions surrounding technology and data security, particularly in the context of US-China relations. As discussions continue, the fate of TikTok's ownership structure and its implications for both national security and international diplomacy remain subjects of significant scrutiny and debate.

