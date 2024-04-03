Devastating magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits Taiwan

(MENAFN) On Wednesday morning, Taiwan was rocked by a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck off its eastern coast, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The seismic event, which occurred at 7:58 am local time in Hualien County, reverberated across the island nation, including its bustling capital, Taipei, prompting immediate concerns for the safety of residents and infrastructure.



According to officials from Taiwan's fire department, the earthquake has already claimed at least four lives, with 97 individuals reported injured. The extent of the damage is significant, with reports indicating collapsed buildings, landslides triggered by shockwaves, and fears of individuals being trapped within their homes. Wu Chien-fu, the head of the Central Weather Administration’s Seismological Center, described it as the most powerful earthquake to strike Taiwan since 1999, underscoring the severity of the situation.



Images and videos circulating on social media depict scenes of chaos and destruction, with multi-story buildings visibly leaning dangerously to one side. The impact of the earthquake has forced the closure of offices, schools, and high-speed rail services in affected areas, including Hualien, as authorities scramble to assess and respond to the unfolding crisis.



Beyond Taiwan's borders, the earthquake's effects were felt in several cities across mainland China, including Shanghai, further highlighting the widespread reach of the seismic event. Additionally, tsunami alerts were issued for southern Japan and northern areas of the Philippines, underscoring the regional implications of the earthquake.



In Japan, Naha Airport on Okinawa Island suspended all flights as a precautionary measure, while reports from the Kyodo news agency indicated that small tsunamis had already reached the southern islands of Yonaguni, Ishigaki, and Miyako. Although initial projections warned of tsunamis up to 3 meters in height, subsequent updates revised the forecast to a more manageable 1 meter.



As emergency response efforts intensify and communities grapple with the aftermath of the earthquake, attention turns to the resilience and solidarity of affected regions as they work to rebuild and recover from the devastation wrought by nature's force.

