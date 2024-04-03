Study shows all Japanese citizens possibly to have same surname

(MENAFN) A new study conducted by the Think Name Project, spearheaded by Professor Hiroshi Yoshida from Tohoku University, has raised significant concerns over the future of Japanese surnames. The study posits that unless current laws mandating married couples to share the same surname are amended, all Japanese citizens could share a single family name within the next 500 years. This projection has sparked discussions about the implications of preserving traditional marriage name practices and the need for legal reforms dating back to the late 1800s.



The research, which highlights the potential consequences of maintaining the status quo, predicts a future where every Japanese individual is referred to by the surname 'Sato.'



According to Professor Yoshida, if this trend continues unchecked, societal norms may evolve to the point where individuals are addressed solely by their first names or even assigned numerical identifiers, presenting a dystopian vision of societal homogenization.



At present, Japan stands alone as the only country worldwide that mandates spouses to adopt a single surname upon marriage. While couples technically have the option to choose which surname to adopt, statistics reveal that in 95% of cases, it is the woman who relinquishes her maiden name. This entrenched practice has raised questions about gender equality and cultural traditions, prompting calls for legislative reform to allow for greater flexibility in marital naming conventions.



Despite incremental concessions allowing maiden names to coexist with married names on official documents such as passports and driving licenses, the fundamental legal requirement for spouses to share a single surname remains unaltered. This has prompted criticism from advocates of gender equality, who argue that such laws perpetuate outdated patriarchal norms and restrict individual autonomy.



Conversely, conservative factions within the ruling Liberal Democratic party (LDP) have opposed efforts to revise marriage name laws, citing concerns about potential disruptions to family unity and confusion among children. Their resistance underscores the deeply ingrained cultural and political sensitivities surrounding the issue of surname selection in Japan.



As the debate surrounding marriage name reform intensifies, stakeholders grapple with balancing tradition, gender equality, and societal evolution. The findings of the Think Name Project underscore the urgency of addressing these challenges to preserve diversity and individual identity within Japanese society, ensuring a more inclusive and equitable future for all citizens.

