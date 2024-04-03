Egypt's non-oil private sector suffers despite IMF deal expansion, UAE investments

(MENAFN) A recently published survey has shed light on the challenges facing Egypt's non-oil private sector, indicating that despite an expanded agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and substantial investments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), significant benefits have yet to materialize. The Standard & Poor's Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Egypt exhibited a marginal increase to 47.6 in March from 47.1 in February. However, it still lingered below the critical threshold of 50.0, marking the fortieth consecutive month of contraction in the sector.



S&P Global highlighted the sharp decline in activity across Egypt's non-oil private sector in March, attributing it to persistently weak order books and elevated inflationary pressures. These factors continued to exert downward pressure on business output and confidence, further exacerbating the sector's challenges.



The agreement between Egypt and the IMF, signed on March 6, aimed to bolster the country's financial position by expanding the financing package scheduled for December 2022 from three billion dollars to eight billion dollars. Additionally, Egypt anticipated an initial payment of USD820 million as part of this agreement. In conjunction with the IMF deal, Egypt implemented significant economic measures, including the devaluation of its currency and a sharp increase in interest rates by 600 basis points.



The decision to expand the IMF agreement was prompted by the economic shocks resulting from the crisis in Gaza and followed a substantial USD35 billion investment deal with the Emirati Holding Company (ADQ). Despite these efforts to shore up Egypt's economy, the challenges persist, underscoring the complex and multifaceted nature of the obstacles facing the non-oil private sector.

MENAFN03042024000045015682ID1108052802