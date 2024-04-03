Peruvian leader substitutes half dozen ministers following police raid her house

(MENAFN) In a significant move reflecting the tumultuous political landscape in Peru, President Dina Boluarte has undertaken a substantial cabinet reshuffle, replacing six ministers following their abrupt resignations. The resignations come amidst a backdrop of a corruption probe swirling around Boluarte herself, centered on allegations regarding her ownership of high-end luxury watches, particularly Rolex timepieces.



The probe into Boluarte's alleged illicit enrichment has cast a shadow over her tenure, with authorities homing in on her possession of luxury watches, which they suspect may be linked to corrupt activities. Boluarte, who assumed office in July 2021 as vice president and social inclusion minister before ascending to the presidency in December 2022, finds herself under intense scrutiny as investigators delve into the origins of her watch collection.



The latest development in the ongoing saga unfolded with a dramatic police raid on the president's residence in Lima, authorized by the judiciary at the behest of the attorney general's office. Utilizing a sledgehammer to gain entry, investigators sought evidence related to the acquisition of at least three Rolex watches, fueling speculations of impropriety surrounding Boluarte's wealth and possessions.



Despite vehemently denying any wrongdoing and maintaining that she purchased the watches with her personal funds, Boluarte's political future hangs in the balance. Calls for her removal from office due to "permanent moral incapacity" have intensified, with lawmakers from various political parties, including Peru Libre, a party Boluarte was once affiliated with, submitting a formal request to parliament.



Against this backdrop, the cabinet reshuffle orchestrated by Boluarte aims to address the political fallout and reassert control amid mounting pressure. However, questions linger over the motivations behind the ministerial resignations, particularly in light of media speculation suggesting a punitive dimension following the weekend raids.



As the investigation into Boluarte's alleged corruption unfolds and political tensions simmer, Peru finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with the implications of systemic corruption within its highest echelons of power. The president's efforts to navigate the crisis and restore public trust will shape the trajectory of Peruvian politics in the coming days and weeks.

