OPEC+ unlikely to change oil making policy amid rising prices

(MENAFN) According to reports from Reuters citing five sources within the OPEC+ alliance, the group's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is anticipated to maintain its current oil production policy during its upcoming meeting scheduled for Wednesday. This decision comes at a time when oil prices have surged to their highest levels in the year, rendering any significant alterations in policy less likely.



Comprising both the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allied partners, the OPEC+ coalition is set to convene online to assess market dynamics and evaluate members' adherence to previously agreed upon production cuts. The ongoing war in the Middle East, alongside supply shortages and attacks on energy infrastructure in Russia, has bolstered oil prices, with Brent crude surpassing USD89 per barrel on Tuesday, marking a considerable increase from its USD77 per barrel price tag at the end of 2023.



The sources cited by Reuters express expectations for a smooth meeting, drawing parallels to the alliance's recent decision to extend production cuts. Scheduled for 1100 GMT, the meeting is poised to focus on upholding the production cuts, which were previously agreed upon by OPEC+ members, spearheaded by key players like Saudi Arabia and Russia. Last month, these members collectively committed to extending voluntary production cuts by 2.2 million barrels per day, aiming to provide support to the oil market amidst ongoing volatility and uncertainties.

