Media reports France demanding additional foreign troops for Olympics security

(MENAFN) France has summoned its global associates to assist in increasing security for the forthcoming Olympic Games, in Paris, a news agency has stated on Thursday, quoting outlets in the administration. Based on the statement, Paris has requested from 46 countries to transfer 2,185 law enforcement supports for the period of the games so that it takes over assignments that need extra specialists.



The French establishments have not yet affirmed that such a demand was conducted, however, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on Thursday declared on X (previously Twitter) that his nation`s weaponized powers would “join the international coalition established by France” to give extra security at the Olympics. He didn’t unveil the proportions of the depending Warsaw intends to provide, however, cited that it would position canine units whose work is going to be to “detect explosives and counteract terrorist activities.”



An Interior Ministry outlet informed the news agency that the demand for supports is a “classic move for host countries ahead of the organization of major events.” But the news comes merely days following Paris raised the terrorism threat intensity in the nation to its top level after the fatal assault in Moscow, which murdered no less than 140 humans.



On March 22, four armed men rushed in the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow, going on a shooting spree as well as setting the construction ablaze. The armed men had supposedly been employed on behalf of ISIS-K, an Afghanistan-located offshoot of the terrorist group Islamic State.

