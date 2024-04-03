Karan Johar Compares Loyalty To Birkin Bag, Says It Has Long Waiting List

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who last directed the romantic drama film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', has some lessons on loyalty in modern times.

The multi-hyphenate took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Wednesday, and shared a cryptic message about loyalty and how it has become a valued asset these days given its rarity.

KJo wrote:“Loyalty is like a Birkin, it has a long waiting list.”

This is not the first time Karan has shared something cryptic on social media. For the past few days, he has been sharing shayaris and texts on his Instagram Stories and it has sparked the curiosity of netizens.

Earlier, he took to his Instagram Story and shared a note about“single status” and how it's always better than being committed.

He had written:“Will live life in the absence of a companion. The AC temperature won't change. If one can't find love, it's alright as there will be no compromise on separate bathrooms. The demand for monogamy won't be fulfilled. Life and options you don't get for the 2nd time, it's better to celebrate single status. 'Another date' is always better than an anniversary.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently produced the Sara Ali Khan-starrer streaming movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', and also Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Yodha' that did well at the box office.