Chinese economy shows strong growth momentum in Q1, expects robust growth in Q2

(MENAFN) A report released by the People's Bank of China underscores the strong performance of China's economy during the first quarter of the year, projecting an annual GDP growth rate of approximately 4.8 percent. The report highlights several key factors driving this growth, both domestically and externally.



Externally, the report notes a favorable global environment characterized by increasing global demand and a resurgence in international trade activity. These factors have played a pivotal role in bolstering China's export growth, contributing significantly to the country's economic recovery.



Internally, China's economic fundamentals have exhibited notable strengthening, with consumption performing better than anticipated and accelerated investment in manufacturing sectors. Additionally, steady production recovery and a clear trend towards modernization and industrial transformation have further fueled economic growth momentum.



Looking ahead to the second quarter, the report anticipates China's GDP growth to continue its upward trajectory, with projections indicating a growth rate of around 5.1 percent. Notably, the report emphasizes the untapped potential of service consumption, which is expected to further drive economic expansion in the coming months.



Moreover, the report underscores the commitment of China's fiscal policy to bolstering economic growth, outlining plans to significantly increase support through a comprehensive range of policy tools. Specifically, the focus will be on maintaining a high growth rate in infrastructure investment, reflecting the government's proactive measures to sustain and stimulate economic activity amidst ongoing global uncertainties.

