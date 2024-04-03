Fitch Ratings maintains sovereign credit rating for Israel amid fears of Gaza war

(MENAFN) Despite ongoing concerns related to the conflict in Gaza with Hamas, Fitch Ratings affirmed Israel's sovereign credit rating at A+ and lifted its "negative watch" designation on Tuesday. Initially, at the onset of the conflict in October, Fitch had placed Israel's sovereign debt rating on negative watch, cautioning that a significant escalation could trigger a downgrade.



Fitch emphasized that while the geopolitical risks associated with the Gaza conflict remain elevated and the potential for escalation persists, assessing their impact may require more time. Consequently, Fitch opted to remove the negative monitoring and uphold Israel's A+ rating. Nonetheless, the possibility of a rating downgrade, akin to Moody's action in February, remains a lingering concern for Fitch.



Cedric Julien Berry, Fitch's Director, underscored the agency's cautious outlook for Israel. Fitch's forecasts maintain a negative stance, reflecting uncertainties surrounding Israel's fiscal trajectory amidst the conflict's duration and intensity, coupled with the risk of regional escalation. Berry highlighted anticipated challenges such as a near-term increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio and continued elevation of military expenditures. These factors, compounded by domestic political tensions and uncertain economic projections, could potentially limit Israel's capacity to mitigate debt levels in the future.

