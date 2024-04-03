The Start Of A Correction, Or Is Support Already In Play?

Crypto market capitalisation is down 1% in 24 hours but has seen a cautious rise from a low of $2.43 trillion to $2.51 trillion since the start of the day on Wednesday. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index has rolled back to 71 (“Greed”) after over a month of“Extreme Greed”. Technically, this sink looks like an invitation for a deeper dive.

Cryptocurrencies have sold off along with other risk assets. US Treasury yields have risen to their highest levels in months. Markets are scaling back expectations for Fed easing this year after strong economic data. However, a key confirmation or denial is yet to come in the form of Friday's jobs report.

Bitcoin fell below $65K on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, where buyers supported it. There's a combination of the psychologically important round level for retail traders and the 76.4% retracement of the rise from the January lows. This support has not yet translated into a strong rebound, with the price hovering around $66.3K as active trading begins in Europe. Should the sell-off deepen, our focus will be on the ability to hold above $63K.