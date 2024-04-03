Roadshow & Rallies, PM Modi's 4-Day Campaign Schedule In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu for four days to campaign for NDA candidates.
The Prime Minister will campaign in the state from April 9 - April 10 and April 13 - April 14.
PM Modi will be in Vellore and Chennai on April 9 and will attend roadshows for NDA candidates -- A.C. Shanmugham of Vellore and Tamilsai Soundararajan in Chennai South.
On April 10, the Prime Minister will attend a mega roadshow in The Nilgiris as part of the election campaign of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan.
On the same day, the PM will address a major rally at Coimbatore to campaign for the BJP's Tamil Nadu state president, K.Annamalai, who is in a three-cornered fight in the constituency.
As part of the second round of campaigning, PM Modi will reach Peramballur on April 13. He will address a rally at Peramballur for the NDA candidate, T.R. Paarivendhar.
The Prime Minister will attend a rally on April 14 at Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat where south Indian star, Raadhika Sarathkumar is contesting on a BJP ticket.
Virudhunagar is one of the seats which the BJP has high hopes of winning along with Coimbatore, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli.
