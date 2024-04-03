SJVN Ltd Ropes In IIT Patna To Speed Up Work On Tunnelling Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Hydroelectric power major SJVN Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna to use advanced geological models in the company's tunnelling projects in order to reduce time and cost overruns, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

One of the key outcomes of this partnership will be the development of predictive analytics algorithms. These algorithms, leveraging integrated geotechnical data, will forecast potential risks and provide early warning systems specifically tailored for tunnelling projects. Such proactive measures are expected to substantially mitigate time and cost overruns during project execution, the statement explained.

SJVN Chairperson & Managing Director Geeta Kapur said that the primary focus of the MoU is to develop cutting-edge methodologies which integrate diverse geotechnical data sources. These would include geological surveys, borehole data, geophysical measurements and monitoring data from projects.

The collaboration also aims to evaluate the intricate relationship between overburden and deformation, thereby enhancing the evaluation and design of support systems crucial for tunnelling projects.

By harnessing integrated geotechnical data and 3D geological models, SJVN and IIT Patna aim to identify and analyse potential risks and hazards.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Director (Finance), SJVN A.K Singh and Director, IIT Patna, T.N Singh in the national capital on April 2.