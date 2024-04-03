Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta proudly announces expanded contract with Norwegian Cruise Line: wins 4 new ships, boosts total presence to 18 ships

Avolta, leading travel experience player, has been chosen as the main retail partner by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), expanding their presence across nearly the entire NCL fleet and strengthening the company's cruise portfolio. The major cruise company has awarded Avolta new contracts on a total of four NCL ships as well as renewing its existing contracts for 14 NCL ships. Avolta is kicking off new contracts on Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Star, and Norwegian Encore. In addition, Avolta has been tapped to serve as the retail partner for NCL's next Prima Class newbuild, Norwegian Aqua, which is set to debut in 2025. These contract wins represent a significant accomplishment for Avolta, who will now operate on 18 of NCL's current 19-ship fleet as the company's main duty-free operator. The shops will offer the full range of core categories including Perfumes & Cosmetics, Liquor & Tobacco, Luxury Accessories, and Jewelry & Watches. Internationally renowned and luxury brands will continue to be strongly represented to meet customer demand, including guest favorites currently seen in retail shops around the fleet such as Bulgari, Cartier, Panerai, Hublot, Tag Heuer, Breitling, IWC, Pandora, John Hardy, Swarovski, and Preloved Handbags.



Gian Botteri, Head of Cruise Division at Avolta, said,“These contract wins represent a long-term partnership with NCL and Avolta, with our stores now on board across almost the entire NCL fleet. We are extremely honored to have been chosen as the main partner for Norwegian Cruise Line, and would like to thank them for the trust they have shown in us. At Avolta, we strive to make the journey as exciting as the destination, and look forward to playing our part in creating shopping environments that are welcoming, luxurious, and offer unique products and experiences for each and every guest. We are committed to delivering customers with more of what they love and want, and contributing to the lifelong memories they create, when they are sailing aboard the ships in NCL's impressive and expanding fleet!”



“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Avolta, their proven ability to provide a world-class retail experience is a great match for our Guest First philosophy, in which we strive to deliver our guests more of what they love at every stage of their journey with us,” said Craig Steyn, Vice President of on board revenue operations for Norwegian Cruise Line.“The expansion of our partnership with Avolta will allow us to build on NCL's current retail experience and offer our guests more variety and choice within our fleet's shopping spaces and in the hopes of enhancing our guests overall cruise experience.” Norwegian Cruise Line sails to 450 destinations around the world across its 19-ship fleet. NCL is an industry leader, pioneering freedom and flexibility and continuously raising the standards of contemporary cruising with award-winning and varied food and beverage concepts; world-class entertainment; and innovative recreation offerings. For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line and its itineraries, please visit . About Norwegian Cruise Line As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 57 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit . For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian. Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit .

