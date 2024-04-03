Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Borussia DortmundCompany Name: Borussia DortmundISIN: DE0005493092Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 03.04.2024Target price: EUR 5.50Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldA big step towards UCL 24/25 as UEFA discloses prize money On Saturday BVB ended a long drought as the team won away at Bayern Munich(2-0) for the first time in ten years. Moreover, as Leipzig did not manageto beat Mainz (1-1), BVB extended the gap to 5th place to three points 5th place might be sufficient to qualify for the 24/25 UCL in theunlikely event of Germany finishing 2nd in the UEFA club coefficient,finishing 4th is the safe way to go as it guarantees a spot in the highlylucrative competition. Mind you, that the upcoming UCL season will be played in a new format withthe total number of games rising from 125 to 189 and consequently anincreased prize money pool of € 2.5bn (+25%). In fact, UEFA recently putout a circular letter explaining the exact distribution of the prize moneyto the participants, which will be divided into three different pillars. Indetail: € 670m will be allocated to equal shares, leading to a starting fee of €18.6m (old format: € 15.6m). € 914m will be distributed according to individual club performance whichis based on group stage performance as well as knock-out stage progress(e.g. € 11m for round of 16 qualification). € 853m will be distributed according to the 'value pillar', a combinationof the former market pool (based on value of country specific TV market)and coefficient (10-year coefficient rank) pillars. More detail on the performance and value pillars is provided in the graphicon the second page. Given our base scenario for the next season, in which the club reaches theround of 16 via the newly implemented knockout round play-offs, BVB willearn € 79.4m in TV marketing revenues from the newlyformatted UCL. This is 17% more compared to our base case for the oldformat. Should BVB reach the quarter-finals like in this season, respectiverevenues would amount to € 91.9m (eNuW). Mind you, this does not includeadditional revenues from match operations thanks to two extra home games(group stage + play-offs). Moreover, additional TV marketing sales come atde facto no extra cost, thus driving profitability going forward the backdrop as well as the continuously undemanding valuation (0.9EV/sales 23/24e vs peer trading at 3.9x), the stock remains a BUY with anunchanged PT of € 5.50 based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsDie Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: NuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

