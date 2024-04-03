EQS-News: EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

EPH Group AG: New appointments to the Management Board and Supervisory Board

03.04.2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST

Swiss Alexander Lühr becomes new member of the Management Board - Jürgen Geisler switches to the Supervisory Board



Vienna, April 3, 2024 - Alexander Lühr (50) becomes new member of the Management Board of EPH Group AG. The Supervisory Board of EPH Group AG has appointed Alexander Lühr as a new member of the Management Board with effect from today. He succeeds Jürgen Geisler, who is moving to the Supervisory Board. This change in the composition of the Supervisory Board was approved by yesterday's Annual General Meeting of the Vienna-based EPH Group AG. At the following Supervisory Board meeting, Jürgen Geisler was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. As the son of a Swiss family of hoteliers, Alexander Lühr (born in 1973) got to know all aspects of the hotel industry during his childhood in the Swiss Alps. After leaving school, he changed to the financial sector. In addition to training as a banker at Schweizerische Kreditanstalt, he studied financial economics and completed additional training as a financial planner. This was followed by positions at the international investment banks Credit Suisse First Boston and ABN AMRO. As a bond trader as well as a securities and portfolio analyst, he gained enormous experience in the capital market in the areas of investments and risk management. As a renowned expert, he later moved into the role of advisor and asset manager for high net worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients at the leading Swiss and Liechtenstein private banks LGT, Maerki Baumann and VP Bank. His spectrum includes the financing of real estate and hotel projects, the arrangement of investors and various M&A transactions, such as the sale of a renowned five-star hotel in the canton of Ticino. Jürgen Geisler, the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "We made our first investment in the Kitzbuhel Alps in Tyrol at the end of last year. We are currently developing a resort in the premium segment with a well-known international hotel brand as operator on a plot of around 34,000 square meters in a unique panoramic location. Another project is about to be completed. This makes it the perfect moment for me to hand over the management to Alexander Lühr. I am delighted to welcome him as the new CEO and look forward to working with him. With his international experience, especially in finance and capital markets, he will take EPH Group AG to the next level." Alexander Lühr comments: "The EPH Group has great potential and the operational team and external service providers we work with are extremely experienced and professional. I am very much looking forward to the new role. The market for tourism projects in the premium segment is booming and currently offers excellent opportunities. And we will make the most of them." In summer 2023, EPH Group AG issued a tourism bond with an interest rate of 10% p.a. and monthly interest payments. The bond has since been listed on the Frankfurt and Vienna stock exchanges, among others (ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 / WKN: A3LJCB). EPH Group AG is planning an IPO in the "direct market plus" segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the medium term. Detailed information on the company and the bond can be found on the homepage .

Alexander Lühr: Member of the Management Board of EPH Group AG



About EPH Group AG: EPH Group AG is a team of investors, project developers, hotel real estate, financing and capital market experts. The company plans to build a diversified portfolio of high-yield hotels and resorts in the premium and luxury segment in Austria, Germany and other top European destinations. Due to the long experience of the EPH team, there is an excellent market access and a full acquisition pipeline. In the areas of feasibility study, due diligence, valuation, contract management, M&A, portfolio strategy, development and construction, EPH Group AG works together with the leading hotel and tourism consulting companies in Austria and Germany. This allows the company to draw on comprehensive expertise and develop the best possible strategy for each project. The EPH Group AG bond (ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4 / WKN: A3LJCB) is listed on the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit .

Media / Investor Relations Contact: max. Equity Marketing GmbH Maximilian Fischer Marienplatz 2 80331 Munich, Germany Telephone: +49 89 139 2889 0 Email: ...





