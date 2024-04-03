EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Cuxhaven, 3 April 2024 – As planned, Harald Wilbert took over the function of CFO of PNE AG and the duties of Jörg Klowat as of 1 April 2024. The latter did not renew his management contract at his own request. Harald Wilbert has been a member of the Board of Management without special responsibility of PNE AG since October 2023. In recent months, he has become acquainted with the PNE Group and prepared the handover. In addition to finance, Harald Wilbert's area of responsibility also includes Legal & Compliance, Investor Relations & ESG, Human Resources, IT and Facility Management. "I am looking forward to the new task," says Harald Wilbert. "Over the past few months, I have been able to get a good overview of the performance of the PNE Group. The Group is well on the way and ready to implement the strategy. We are currently working on finding the right set-up." Jörg Klowat adds: "In recent years, we have made a lot of difference and realigned the company. For me, a successful time is coming to an end. Together, we successfully implemented the first part of our corporate "Scale up" strategy. I wish the company and its employees all the best for the future." "It is a pity that Jörg Klowat is leaving PNE AG after 25 years. With Harald Wilbert, we have found a very good new CFO who comes from the industry and fits us perfectly. This has been demonstrated in recent months," explains Markus Lesser, Chairman of the Board of Management of PNE AG. Last August, Jörg Klowat declared that he would leave PNE AG at his own request after his service contract with the Board of Management would end on 31 March 2024, in order to reorient his career. Over the next few months, he will continue to advise PNE on completing projects. Picture (from right): Harald Wilbert takes over the position of CFO of PNE AG from Jörg Klowat. About the PNE Group The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies. Contact: PNE AG

