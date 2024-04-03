Chinese Imports Dipped, EU Exports Surged In 2023: Commerce Ministry

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 3 (KNN) India witnessed notable changes in its import and export patterns in 2023, with imports from China contracting by 3 per cent, according to data from the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Conversely, the nation's exports demonstrated positive growth trajectories. Exports to China saw a 7.1 per cent increase, while shipments to the European Union (EU) rose by 2.1 per cent during the same period.

These revelations come amid a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which highlighted India's increased trade dependence on China and the EU. On the other hand, the report indicated a reduction in India's reliance on Saudi Arabia as a trading partner.

The Commerce Ministry, responding to the UNCTAD findings, stressed that despite the increased dependence, India's overall trade position remains favourable for the period under review.

A notable development was the 9.7 per cent surge in imports from the EU, dominated by capital goods and raw materials crucial for domestic industries. Significantly, imports of telecommunications equipment parts from the EU saw a major upswing, fuelling India's growing smartphone manufacturing sector.

And on that front, Indian smartphone exports soared by an impressive 98.42 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching USD 14.27 billion in value. This growth cements India's increasing prominence in the global technology market.

As India navigates these shifting trade currents, the nation's economic prospects appear promising, with strategic partnerships and a burgeoning technology sector positioning it for continued growth in the global marketplace.

