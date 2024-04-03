Six Martyred, Dozens Injured In Israeli Airstrike On Nuseirat Camp In Central Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation carried an airstrike on Tuesday on a residential flat resulting in the martyrdom of six Palestinians and injuring others at Nuseirat camp, local sources reported.

The sources added that six Palestinians were martyred, among them two ladies and a child, in addition to injuring others in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential flat west of Nuseirat camp, indicating that the occupation's fighter jets carried out airstrikes on Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza city, while other forces fired live rounds at the Palestinian houses in Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood southwest of the city.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces demolished residential flats east of Khan Yunis concurrently with the artillery shelling in Al-Amal neighborhood and its vicinity.

In a related development, rescue teams and paramedics retrieved the bodies of ten martyrs from underneath the rubble of a house west of Rafah after it was bombed overnight by the Israeli occupation's fighter jets.

