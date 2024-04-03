Khalifa Squash Tournament 2024 Concludes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The second edition of the Khalifa Squash Complex Open tournament 2024, held at the Khalifa International Complex with the participation of more than 120 players, concluded today.

Player Walid Zaman won the final match against his counterpart Youssef Essam with three sets to one. Additionally, Rafaela Pereira secured the women's title.

In the Men's 45 Years category, Youssef Al Maliki clinched the title. Meanwhile, Qatari player Khalid Al Muhannadi emerged victorious in the Boys Under-17 category. In the Boys Under-15 category, Talal Al Badr claimed the first position. On the other hand, Zoe Macarios won the Girls Under-15 category.

Secretary-General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation Tarek Zeinal, along with Saad Al Muhannadi, the tournament director, crowned the winning players.

Al Muhannadi expressed his happiness with the participation of a large number of players in these local tournaments, which contribute to the development of the game and the improvement of the players' technical and physical abilities. He also noted that the tournament is part of the federation's strategy to increase the popularity of the sport and provide opportunities for various players to participate and compete for its titles.

