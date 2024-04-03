45,000 Worshippers Perform Isha, Tarawih Prayers In Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Despite the Israeli occupation's stringent measures, 45,000 worshipers performed the Tarawih and Isha prayers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, the ceilings and courtyards, the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces were deployed both in the mosque's doors and the Old City and embarked on inspecting several young people and vetting their identities when those young people were passing through Bab Hutta Street.

Several of those who were prevented from praying in the Al-Aqsa Mosque performed the prayers near the Lions' Gate in the Old City of the occupied Jerusalem.

The measure undertaken by the Israeli occupation have resulted in plummeting the number of worshippers due to preventing the Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip from arriving at the occupied Jerusalem. The occupation established dozens of barricades in multiple neighborhoods, as well as entry and exit points at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

