Oman Denounces Israeli Occupation's Targeting Of Several Relief Workers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sultanate of Oman on Tuesday expressed its condemnation of the acts of the Israeli occupation forces in continuously targeting the unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip and killing a number of relief workers.
The action being carried out by the Israeli occupation forces to persistently target unarmed civilians in the strip and the civil utilities and facilities are overly a continuation of the policy of genocide that the occupation commits against the Palestinian people, Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement called on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces responsible for their systematic acts that pose a candid and flagrant obstacle in front of all international demands for ceasefire, stopping the aggression and getting the humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip.
