AAP's Atishi Gets Defamation Notice Over 'Join BJP Or Be Ready To Be Arrested' Claim

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent a defamation notice to Delhi Minister Atishi in response to her assertion that she was told to 'join BJP or face arrest'.

The senior AAP leader, Atishi, on Tuesday made allegations claiming that she was warned by a close associate to either join the BJP or expect arrest by the Enforcement Directorate within a month Read: 'God won't forgive BJP,' says Atishi as Arvind Kejriwal loses 4.5 kg in weight since ED arrestAddressing a press conference, Atishi also expressed concerns that she and three other AAP leaders - Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Durgesh Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha - could be arrested. The senior AAP leader also mentioned being informed about potential raids by the ED at her and her relatives' residences in the upcoming days Read: 'Arvind Kejriwal has fooled you', BJP dismisses Atishi's claims, calls it AAP's internal tussle for CM postAddressing a press conference, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that a defamation notice has been sent to Atishi, demanding a public apology for her claim.“Atishi failed to provide evidence of who approached her, how and when. The AAP is undergoing a crisis in Delhi, which is why they are making such baseless allegations out of frustration. But we will not let her get away with this,” he said, newswire PTI reported.

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE UpdatesAtishi's revelations came just a day after the ED claimed that Arvind Kejriwal informed them that Vijay Nair, a central figure in the purported liquor scandal, reported to Atishi and Saurabh Read: Explained: What is Section 45 of PMLA that forced ED to allow Sanjay Singh's bail?Meanwhile, on April 2, SC granted bail to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi liquor policy case. The Court slammed the probe agency, noting that no money had been recovered from Singh's possession and that the allegation of him receiving a ₹2 crore bribe could be examined in the trial.

