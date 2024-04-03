Home Ministry Revokes Licenses Of 5 Ngos For Violations Including Misuse Of Grants, Says Report

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses of five notable NGOs after conducting due process, citing violations such as misuse of foreign grants among other reasons, ANi reported on April 3 citing sources NGOs include CNI Synodical Board of Social Service (CNI-SBSS), Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA), and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFOI), sources added. This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited...

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.