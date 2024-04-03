WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Gives Speech To BJP Workers For First Time, Slams Congress Party For Comments On Women

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut is all set to enter into the field of politics as she is the BJP's nominee for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. It is said that her sole motivation for entering politics was to "serve the country and its people". Kangana took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from her first talk at a BJP workers' meeting in Shivabadar.

The video

Kangana, who was accompanied by former Himachal Pradesh minister Suresh Bhardwaj and Govind Thakur, in-charge of the Mandi parliamentary constituency, praised the Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023, which provides 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, allowing them to participate more as public representatives.

Also read:

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet

expecting their first child? To share pregnancy video on THIS show

Kangana in elections

Kangana will run for Lok Sabha in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on a BJP ticket. A few weeks ago, the Saffron Party unveiled its fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates, including Kangana, a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from her homeland. The actress was born in Bhambla, near Manali, in the Mandi district.