Gold Rate Falls In India On April 03: Check 22/24 Carat Price

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate today in India: Know retail gold price trends on April 03. Market analysis revealed that the average price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold hovered around Rs 69,100, while 22-carat gold maintained an average of approximately Rs 63,340.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 63,490, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 69,250.

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.

In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,390, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 69,150.

In Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 64,290, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 70,140.

In Kolkata, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.

In Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.

In Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.

In Bhubaneshwar, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.

In Lucknow, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,490, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,250.