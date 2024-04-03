Gold Rate Falls In India On April 03: Check 22/24 Carat Price

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate today in India: Know retail gold price trends on April 03. Market analysis revealed that the average price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold hovered around Rs 69,100, while 22-carat gold maintained an average of approximately Rs 63,340.
Market analysis revealed that the average price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold hovered around Rs 69,100, while 22-carat gold maintained an average of approximately Rs 63,340.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 63,490, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 69,250.
In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.
In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,390, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 69,150.
In Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 64,290, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 70,140.
In Kolkata, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.
In Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.
In Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.
In Bhubaneshwar, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,340, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,100.
In Lucknow, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 63,490, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is Rs 69,250.
MENAFN03042024007385015968ID1108052503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.