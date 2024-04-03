'Only Rahul Gandhi Is Unemployed': Muslim Youth Slam Congress' 70 Years Of Rule, Hail PM Modi (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a viral video circulating on social media platform X, a group of articulate Muslim youth has passionately voiced their grievances against the Congress party's decades-long governance in India. With eloquence and conviction, they've lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure since 2014, presenting a stark contrast to the prevailing narrative.

One of the youth, identified as an advocate who studied LLB, minced no words as he criticized the Congress's track record during its 70-year rule. He highlighted the lack of tangible progress and opportunities for the Muslim community, lamenting the provision of menial jobs like puncture repair, barbering, and rickshaw pulling.

"For 70 years when Congress was in rule, all they gave us was puncture jobs, barber blades, and rickshaws," he exclaimed.

Expressing his disillusionment, he questioned the efficacy of Congress policies in uplifting the Muslim populace, emphasizing that despite his education and professional achievements, he failed to discern any meaningful contribution from the party. "The country's Muslim youth is standing in front of you. I've studied LLB and I am an advocate. Till date I have never understood what Congress has done for Muslims," he declared, echoing sentiments shared by many disillusioned individuals.

Drawing a sharp contrast, the youth juxtaposed the previous administrations with the transformative changes ushered in under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014. He hailed the provision of education and modern amenities, symbolized by the presence of a Quran in one hand and a laptop in the other. This imagery underscored the paradigm shift towards empowerment and progress under Modi's governance.

"Since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, on one hand we have the Quran and the other hand we have a laptop," he said.

Furthermore, the youth emphasized the importance of education in fostering a positive trajectory for the Muslim community. He argued that education serves as a deterrent against societal vices, highlighting the role of educated individuals in steering away from activities like stone-pelting and lewd behavior.

When asked about employment status, the consensus among the group was unanimous: "Not at all." Dismissing the notion of widespread unemployment, they attributed the label of 'unemployed' solely to Rahul Gandhi, colloquially referred to as 'Pappu'.

"No one is unemployed. Only Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu' is unemployed," he said.

The video encapsulates the shifting political landscape among segments of the Muslim youth in India, who are increasingly vocal about their grievances and aspirations. It highlights a departure from traditional political affiliations and a willingness to acknowledge and appreciate developmental initiatives irrespective of party lines.

As India gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, this video serves as a compelling testament to the evolving political discourse and the diverse voices shaping the nation's future. It underscores the need for political parties to heed the concerns and aspirations of all segments of society, transcending narrow partisan interests for the collective betterment of the nation.