Raffle Draws Make Dreams A Reality For Multiple Winners Across India!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Excitement filled the air for several Indian residents this week as Gulf Ticket, a popular entertainment and rewards platform, announced multiple winners across its Fortune 5 and Super 6 draws.

Sajush Sambasivan, a resident of Kerala, emerged as the star winner of the week. His perfectly matched numbers in the March 29th Fortune 5 draw landed him a life-changing sum – an incredible AED 100,000 (₹22.5 Lakhs)!

The winning streak continued the next day, with the March 30th Super 6 draw witnessing a shared victory. Simanta Hazarika (Mumbai), Mallesh Kandula (Hyderabad), and Faizal (Karnataka) collectively won the AED 50,000 (₹11.25 Lakhs) prize pool, splitting the sum amongst themselves.

The celebration extended further as eight additional participants emerged victorious in last week's raffle draws, each pocketing a cool AED 5,000 (₹1.12 Lakhs).



Reflecting on the recent wins, Zoran Popovik, Chief Marketing Officer of Gulf Ticket, shared, "The diversity of winners and the sheer magnitude of their wins underscore Gulf Ticket's commitment to providing equal opportunities for players from all walks of life. Each win represents a unique story of hope, anticipation, and ultimately, triumph, and we are thrilled to be a part of that journey."

Gulf Ticket's commitment to providing exciting and accessible entertainment continues to resonate with players across India. With draws happening every week and multiple ways to win, it appears more and more Indians are participating in the raffle draw game.



Disclaimer: The amounts stated in Indian Rupees are approximate and based on the exchange rate as of the date of this press release. Actual prize amounts are in United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) and may change as per Exchange and Bank conversion Rates.

About Miraki Future Investments and Holdings LLC-FZ:

Miraki Future Investments and Holdings LLC-FZ, the visionary operator behind Gulf Ticket, is a pioneering technology and operations management company headquartered in the vibrant Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With a strong emphasis on the entertainment industry, Miraki Future Investments and Holdings LLC-FZ offers tailor-made services encompassing strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management. Our mission is to redefine the gaming experience, making it more exciting, accessible, and rewarding for all.

About Gulf Ticket:

Gulf Ticket offers multiple weekly events that open doors to life-altering opportunities, offering millions in Dirhams to be won every week. Our dedication to making dreams come true and giving back to the community is at the heart of Gulf Ticket. We believe in the power of possibility and the joy of winning, and it's our honor to share this exhilarating journey with you.

Important Notice:

Dear media partner! We appreciate your interest in Gulf Ticket, the leading online draw brand in the UAE. We would like to request that the content of this press release be reported in accordance with the stated factual information therein. Please do not associate Gulf Ticket with the concept of draw, which is incorrect and could potentially severely damage the reputation and operations of Miraki Future Investments and Holdings LLC-FZ

and/or Gulf Ticket in the UAE. We are sharing this press release on the basis that no such misreporting will occur. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.