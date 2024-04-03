SHOCKING! Outrage Erupts After 63-Year-Old Priest Married 12-Year-Old Girl In Ghana, Police Investigate Matter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A significant controversy has erupted following the marriage of a 63-year-old influential priest to a 12-year-old girl in Ghana, in a traditional ceremony. According to reports from BBC, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, a revered spiritual leader in the Nungua area of Accra, exchanged vows with the young girl in a lavish ceremony held on Saturday. Mr. Tsuru, also known as a "Gborbu Wulomo" or traditional high priest, holds considerable spiritual authority within the Nungua indigenous community.

It is worth noting that this ceremony occurred despite Ghanaian law stipulating the legal minimum age for marriage to be 18 years old.

Images from the wedding ceremony, attended by numerous community members, depict the young girl adorned in a modest white dress and matching headpiece. Allegedly, during the ceremony, women conversing in the local Ga language advised the girl to dress attractively for her husband. BBC reports suggest they also encouraged her to be ready for marital responsibilities and to utilize the perfumes they presented to enhance her appeal to her spouse.

These images sparked widespread public outcry among Ghanaians, highlighting the illegality of the practice. Critics have called for authorities to annul the marriage and launch an investigation into the actions of the priest.

Despite the criticism, several community leaders have come to the defense of the union, citing the significance of their customs and traditions. Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, a local community leader, stated on Sunday that the girl's role as the priest's wife is rooted purely in tradition and custom.

He elaborated that the girl had begun the necessary rituals to become the priest's wife at the age of six, but this did not impede her education. Some reports suggest that she is slated to undergo a subsequent customary ceremony aimed at preparing her for marital duties, including childbearing.

Nevertheless, law enforcement officials have identified and located the girl, who is now under their protection along with her mother. As of now, the Ghanaian government has not issued a response to the contentious marriage.

"The Ghana Police Service has identified and located the 12-year-old girl who is alleged to have been married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua, Accra. The girl and her mother are currently under Police protection," wrote Ghana police service on X.

It further added, "The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated."

Girls Not Brides, a respected global NGO, highlights that a notable portion of girls in Ghana marry before reaching adulthood.