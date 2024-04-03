Saudi Arabia sees sharp increase in retail consumer electronic payments in 2023

(MENAFN) Official data reveals a significant surge in the share of retail consumer electronic payments in Saudi Arabia, reaching 70 percent of total transactions in 2023, up from 62 percent in the preceding year.



This notable increase is attributed to the substantial growth witnessed in transactions processed through national payment systems during the same period, totaling 10.8 billion deals compared to 8.7 billion in the previous year, as reported by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.



This upward trend aligns closely with the objectives outlined in the Financial Sector Development Program, where retail consumer e-payments serve as a crucial key performance indicator within the overarching plan. As one of the principal initiatives of the Saudi Vision 2030, the Financial Sector Development Program aims to cultivate a diversified and efficient financial services sector, thereby bolstering the development of the national economy.



Moreover, this strategic move resonates with SAMA's ongoing commitment to provide consumers with more choices and foster the adoption of digital transactions. To this end, the central bank remains dedicated to further enhancing the national payments infrastructure and augmenting related services.



SAMA also reiterated its commitment to collaboration with its partners to facilitate economic activities and promote financial inclusivity, underscoring its proactive stance towards advancing the digital transformation of the financial landscape in Saudi Arabia.

