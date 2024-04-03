Venezuelan authorities expel more than 10K illegal miners from nature reserves

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Domingo Hernandez Larez, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, announced that Venezuelan authorities have taken action to expel over 10,000 illegal miners from nature reserves located in the southern regions of the country.



"More than 10,000 illegal miners have been evacuated from Caura National Park, La Paragua Forest Reserve and Icabaru Hydraulic Reserve," as part of Operation Roraima 2024, Hernandez Larez wrote in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).



The protected areas targeted for action are situated within the Bolivar state in southern Venezuela. This region has been experiencing ecological disasters attributed to illegal mining activities in recent times.



The official emphasized that the illegal miners were expelled through a designated "safe route" with full respect for their human rights. he further mentioned that national parks and nature reserves "must be conserved and protected."



"Open pit mining exploitation is expressly prohibited" in those places, he declared.



In response to escalating environmental concerns, Venezuelan authorities have intensified efforts to combat illegal mining activities across the Amazon region and other ecologically significant areas since last year.

