US stocks close lower amid investor concerns over Fed rate cut timing

On Tuesday, US stocks closed lower amid ongoing concerns among investors regarding the potential timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 396.61 points, or 1.0 percent, ending the day at 39,170.24. Similarly, the S&P 500 index saw a decrease of 37.96 points, or 0.72 percent, closing at 5,205.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index also recorded a drop of 156.38 points, or 0.95 percent, finishing at 16,240.45.



Of the 11 primary sectors within the S&P 500, eight ended the day in negative territory. The health and consumer discretionary sectors were among the hardest hit, declining by 1.62 percent and 1.28 percent, respectively. Conversely, the energy and utilities sectors emerged as the top gainers, rising by 1.37 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively.



The second quarter of the stock market began with challenges, as persistent inflation data from the previous week and robust economic indicators released on Monday pushed Treasury yields higher. This upward movement in yields diminished the likelihood of the Federal Reserve implementing rate cuts in the near term.



On Tuesday, stocks faced additional pressure as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since November 28th. Furthermore, oil prices surged to levels not seen in five months, contributing to overall market uncertainties. These factors collectively contributed to the day's downturn in the US stock market.



Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester expressed her expectation for interest rate cuts later this year, although she ruled out the possibility of such cuts occurring during the next policy meeting in May.



"I continue to think that the most likely scenario is that inflation will continue on its downward trajectory to 2 percent over time. But I need to see more data to raise my confidence," Mester stated.



"I do not expect I will have enough information by the time of the FOMC's next meeting to make that determination."

