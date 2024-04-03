Drone attack hits Islamist brigade gathering in northern Sudan, causing casualties

(MENAFN) According to the state's security committee, a drone attack targeted a gathering of an Islamist brigade in Atbara city, located in northern Sudan's Nahr al-Neel State, resulting in casualties on Tuesday. The attack led to fatalities and injuries among those present at the gathering.



"A group of worshipers were attacked by a drone while performing sunset prayer after the iftar meal," the committee stated in a declaration.



The statement issued by the state's security committee confirmed that the drone attack on a gathering of an Islamist brigade in Atbara city, situated in northern Sudan's Nahr al-Neel State, resulted in several fatalities and injuries. It noted that those wounded in the attack had been swiftly transferred for medical treatment, underscoring the severity of the incident.



Meanwhile, reports from local media outlets shed further light on the nature of the attack, indicating that it targeted the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade during an iftar meal following the sunset prayer. Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing aftermath, detailing the loss of life and the numerous injuries sustained by individuals present at the gathering. Although eyewitnesses estimated that seven people lost their lives and approximately 17 others were injured, official casualty figures are yet to be released, leaving the full extent of the tragedy to be confirmed.



As the investigation into the incident continues, no party has claimed responsibility for the drone attack. This lack of attribution adds to the uncertainty surrounding the circumstances of the assault and the motives behind it.



Notably, the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade has been actively involved in combat alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the ongoing conflict against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman city, which lies northwest of the capital Khartoum.

