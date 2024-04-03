Czech Republic records around 5,3K cases of whooping cough in 2024

(MENAFN) According to data from the Czech State Health Institute (SZU), nearly 5,300 cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, have been reported in the Czech Republic so far in the current year. The SZU's epidemiological situation report, released on Tuesday, disclosed that 1,044 cases of whooping cough were recorded during the 13th week of the year (March 25-31), bringing the total count for the year to 5,297. Local media outlets have characterized this year's outbreak as the most severe since the 1960s.



The Czech Republic has witnessed a consistent increase in whooping cough cases over the past 12 weeks. Although last week's caseload slightly decreased from the previous week's count of 1,151 infections, the SZU attributed this decline to the closure of schools during the Easter holidays.



Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory illness. According to SZU data, approximately one-third of reported cases, totaling 1,685 individuals, are among young people aged 15-19, while 85 cases have been reported among children under one-year-old. Nearly 3 percent of all cases have required hospitalization, and tragically, two elderly individuals infected with the disease have succumbed to it this year.



Among the total reported cases, approximately 73 percent, or 3,897 individuals, have received vaccination against whooping cough, according to the SZU. Local media sources have cited two main factors contributing to the spread of the disease: first, the current generation of teenagers received less effective vaccines compared to previous generations, and second, there has been a decline in overall vaccination rates among Czech citizens compared to previous years.

